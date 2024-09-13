Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South high school football: How to stream

Lakeville South hosts Lakeville North in this week's FOX 9 Game of the Week on Friday — a game you can stream on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.

How to stream Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lakeville South.

Stream the game in the player above, FOX LOCAL, on the FOX 9 news app, and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.

Schedule of games streaming on FOX 9

Here is FOX 9's Game of the Week schedule:

Friday, Sept. 13: Lakeville North at Lakeville South at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: TBD

Friday, Sept. 27: Becker at Hutchinson at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4: TBD

Friday, Oct. 11: TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 16: TBD

Note: This schedule will be updated as more games are confirmed.