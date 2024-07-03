Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
15
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:17 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Jake Middleton on extension with Wild: ‘We love everything about Minnesota’

By
Updated  July 3, 2024 3:36pm CDT
Minnesota Wild
FOX 9

Wild's Jake Middleton on extension: 'We love Minnesota'

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton spoke with reporters on Wednesday after signing a 4-year extension.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday they signed defenseman Jake Middleton to a four-year contract extension, worth $17.4 million keep experience and stability on the blue line.

Middleton celebrated his new deal by riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle from Minnesota to a home in British Columbia. He spoke with reporters Wednesday morning via Zoom, sporting a Harley Davidson cutoff T-shirt.

Middleton is now under contract with the Wild through the 2028-29 season.

"We’re going to have a bunch of cliché answers here, but we really are excited to spend another five years here. We love the team, we love everything about Minnesota," Middleton said. "Just couldn’t be happier to get this done."

Middleton had 25 points, including seven goals, and recorded 148 hits and 161 blocked shots in 80 games with the Wild last season. He set career-highs in points, goals and with 18 assists.

Middleton came to Minnesota in March of 2022 in a trade that sent goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks. Middleton now has a home in Minnesota the next five seasons.

The Wild missed the playoffs for the first time in five years this past season, but Middleton believes they will respond. That’s part of why he stayed in Minnesota.

"That’s kind of why you want to extend, right? You believe in the organization, you believe what they got going on and you really want to see it through. I’m really happy with where it’s at, it sucks missing the playoffs, but I think there’s good things in the future for this franchise," Middleton said. "I’m happy I get to be a part of it and try to see it through."