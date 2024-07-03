Jake Middleton on extension with Wild: ‘We love everything about Minnesota’

The Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday they signed defenseman Jake Middleton to a four-year contract extension, worth $17.4 million keep experience and stability on the blue line.

Middleton celebrated his new deal by riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle from Minnesota to a home in British Columbia. He spoke with reporters Wednesday morning via Zoom, sporting a Harley Davidson cutoff T-shirt.

Middleton is now under contract with the Wild through the 2028-29 season.

"We’re going to have a bunch of cliché answers here, but we really are excited to spend another five years here. We love the team, we love everything about Minnesota," Middleton said. "Just couldn’t be happier to get this done."

Middleton had 25 points, including seven goals, and recorded 148 hits and 161 blocked shots in 80 games with the Wild last season. He set career-highs in points, goals and with 18 assists.

Middleton came to Minnesota in March of 2022 in a trade that sent goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks. Middleton now has a home in Minnesota the next five seasons.

The Wild missed the playoffs for the first time in five years this past season, but Middleton believes they will respond. That’s part of why he stayed in Minnesota.

"That’s kind of why you want to extend, right? You believe in the organization, you believe what they got going on and you really want to see it through. I’m really happy with where it’s at, it sucks missing the playoffs, but I think there’s good things in the future for this franchise," Middleton said. "I’m happy I get to be a part of it and try to see it through."