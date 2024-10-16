Gophers women’s basketball team will be cheering on Lynx at WNBA Finals

A sellout crowd is expected to be at Target Center Wednesday night as the Minnesota Lynx host the New York Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

Among fans that will be at the game? The entire University of Minnesota women’s basketball team. Wednesday night’s winner will take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series, and have a chance to win the WNBA title Friday night.

The Lynx have not won a championship since 2017.

What the Gophers are saying

Mara Braun and Sophie Hart, both Minnesota natives and Lynx fans, talked about what it will be like to be at the game.

"We’re going to the game on Wednesday. We were lucky enough to get tickets, so we’ll all be there as a team. That’ll be fun," Braun said. "Just seeing the atmosphere, all these people are Minnesota fans and women’s basketball fans, so why can’t they come support us as well? They’ve been able to kind of drive that for us a little bit. I think our media and everyone around us has been doing a great job of trying to get that attention over here as well, but obviously we have to produce on the court as well."

Hart is hoping to recruit some Lynx fans to Williams Arena.

"I also think a lot of our season-ticket holders and those fans go to the games. My call out to them is to try to recruit people, because I know we have a lot of new fans at the Lynx games, and we’d love to see you guys over at The Barn. Come out and keep your basketball rolling," Hart said.

What’s next

Game 3 of the WNBA Finals is Wednesday night. Game 4 is Friday night at Target Center. The Gophers open the 2024-25 season Nov. 4 against Central Connecticut State at Williams Arena.