Gophers without Tyler Cooper, Za’Quan Bryan Saturday at Illinois

article

The Brief The Gophers will be without Tyler Cooper, Za'Quan Bryan and Darius Green for Saturday's game at Illinois Minnesota is seeking its fourth straight Big Ten win, and bowl eligibility with its 6th win of the season P.J. Fleck is 0-8 against Bret Bielema



The University of Minnesota football team is at Illinois on Saturday seeking its fourth straight Big Ten win, and they’ll be without a starting offensive linemen and two starting secondary players.

The Gophers have listed Tyler Cooper, Za’Quan Bryan and Darius Green all as out for Saturday’s game.

Why it matters

Cooper is a sixth-year senior who started 11 games last season, and had made all eight starts this year. Without him at left guard, P.J. Fleck must shuffle his offensive line rotation with Quinn Carroll, Phillip Daniels, Ashton Beers and possibly Tony Nelson. Cooper is reportedly in the concussion protocol.

Bryan had a pass break-up in last week’s win over Maryland. Green has been battling injuries much of the season, but takes on several different roles and positions within the defense.

By the numbers

With a win Saturday, the Gophers can earn bowl eligibility with a 6-3 record. They can also improve to 4-2 in Big Ten play. The Gophers are seeking their fourth straight win, and Fleck has never beaten Bret Bielema. He’s 0-8 against Illinois, and Minnesota is 0-10 against Bielema going back to his days at Wisconsin.