Gophers hold off Purdue 34-31 in controversial finish at TCF Bank Stadium

The University of Minnesota football team improved to 2-3 with a 34-31 win over Purdue Friday night at TCF Bank Stadium, in one of the more wild finishes in P.J. Fleck’s three-plus seasons.

The Gophers, missing 22 players, its offensive line coach and two staff members due to injuries and COVID-19 issues, could take a knee to run out the clock after a questionable offensive pass interference call on Payne Durham wiped out a go-ahead touchdown for the Boilermakers with 52 seconds to play. On the next play, Josh Aune picked off a Jack Plummer pass high over the middle to seal the win with less than a minute to play.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm spent the final seconds of regulation screaming at the officals over the offensive pass interference penalty, and was asked about the call after the game.

"I didn't like it at all. I did not get a good explanation. Your guess is as good as mine," Brohm told Purdue media.

That's after Minnesota got conservative with its offensive play-calling late in the fourth quarter, and was helped by a missed Purdue field goal that would've tied the game. The Gophers also blocked a Purdue field goal at the end of the first half.

After a tough game last Friday against Iowa, Tanner Morgan bounced back, passing for 264 yards and completing passes to seven different receivers on the night. Chris Autman-Bell had five catches for 129 yards to lead Gophers' receivers, while Rashod Bateman added four catches for 59 yards.

The Gophers scored five rushing touchdowns, three from Mohamed Ibrahim, who ran for 102 yards on 25 carries. Cam Wiley and Seth Green also had rushing touchdowns.

Plummer was 35-of-42 passing for 367 yards and three touchdowns, but his only mistake of the night sealed the game with Aune's interception. In his Purdue debut this season, star receiver Rondale Moore finished with 15 catches for 116 yards, and a rushing touchdown. David Bell had eight catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

The two teams combined for 886 total yards on the night. Between injuries and COVID-19 issues, Minnesota had 61 available scholarship players for Friday's game.

It's Minnesota's first win at TCF Bank Stadium this season after a 49-24 loss to Michigan in Week 1, and last week's 35-7 loss to Iowa. The Gophers head to Wisconsin next Saturday to take on the Badgers for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.