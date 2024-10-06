Gophers safety Koi Perich posts ‘Who’s LeBron’ after game-sealing interception

article

If you’re a Gophers’ football fan, you’ll want to get to know the name Koi Perich. That is, if you don’t already know it by now.

Perich, a true freshman out of Esko, Minn., had the game-sealing interception Saturday night in a 24-17 upset win over No. 11 USC at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Gophers had a 24-17 lead over the Trojans after P.J. Fleck decided to go for it on 4th-and-goal on the 1-yard line with under a minute to play.

Max Brosmer scored. USC drove down the field, but Perich was there for a leaping interception on Miller Moss’s throw to the end zone in the closing seconds.

"I knew he was throwing it to the 6-6 guy. That guy is huge, so just go up and make a play, and I made it this time," Perich said.

‘Who’s LeBron’

After the win, while the team was celebrating in the locker room, Perich posted a picture of the play to social media and wrote, "Who’s LeBron?"

Perich says that’s an inside joke with his cousin.

"I love LeBron, but that’s a joke between me and my cousin. LeBron is the GOAT, but who is LeBron?" Perich said laughing.

‘He’s just a different cat now’

Perich has been on the Minnesota campus since June, and was the state’s top recruit in the 2024 class. P.J. Fleck has slowly put more on his plate since the start of the season, and all he’s done is make plays.

Perich nearly returned a punt for a touchdown last week at Michigan. Saturday? He forced a fumble in the second quarter that Ethan Robinson recovered before getting his game-sealing interception.

"He’s just a football player. This is exactly what we envisioned when we recruited him. He’s a different cat now, and I like the way he’s wired," Fleck said.

Perich had offers from all over the country, and even said no to Ohio State’s Ryan Day just before signing his letter of intent to come to Minnesota. Early playing time was a big factor in staying home.

"I thought that was a huge part of my recruitment. I wanted to play early. I’ve only been here since June, so I trusted him (Fleck) with what he’s done," Perich said. "Just what I do on the field is keep producing. All the opportunities I get, just take full advantage of every opportunity."Gophers safety Koi Perich posts ‘Who’s LeBron’ after game-sealing interception