P.J. Fleck screams 'RTB, Ski-U-Mah, Go Gophers' after 24-17 upset of No. 11 USC

The University of Minnesota football team held a Stripe Out at Huntington Bank Stadium Saturday night to welcome USC to the Big Ten.

The Gophers pulled off a stunning 24-17 upset win over the No. 11-ranked Trojans, and fans rushed the field to celebrate. It’s Minnesota’s first win over USC in 69 years. It’s the Gophers’ first Big Ten win of the season, and it prevents an 0-3 start to Big Ten play.

The Gophers improve to 3-3 on the season, and 1-2 in the Big Ten. It’s an impressive response after a 27-24 loss at Michigan last week, after scoring 21 fourth quarter points. Saturday, Minnesota rallied with 14 fourth quarter points after trailing 17-10. On the field in a postgame interview with Big Ten Network, P.J. Fleck screamed into the camera, "Row the Boat, Ski-U-Mah and Go Gophers!" with fans packed behind him.

It's Minnesota's biggest regular season win since Penn State in 2019. It's the first field rush since the Gophers beat Wisconsin 23-13 in 2021.

The big play

With under a minute to play, facing a 4th-and-goal at the 1-yard line and the game tied 17-17, Fleck opted to go for it. Max Brosmer went with the sneak, and he was initially ruled short of the goal line. After a video review, the officials changed the call to a touchdown and it gave the Gophers a 24-17 lead with 56 seconds to play. If Fleck opts for the field goal, USC gets the ball back with a chance to send the game to overtime. Instead, Fleck went for the win.

"It’s a big call, but it’s not a hard one. How often do you get 4th and a half yard to beat USC? Put the ball in the hands of your players to go win the game," Fleck said.

Brosmer finished the day 15-of-19 passing for 169 yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

The key sequence

Down 17-10 in the fourth quarter, Gophers edge rusher Jah Joyner got to USC quarterback Miller Moss and hit his arm as he threw. Devon Williams picked it off, and Minnesota took over at its own 35-yard line with 10:11 to play.

The Gophers tied it 17-17 three minutes later after Brosmer kept it on the read option, and scored from five yards out.

Darius Taylor’s big day

Darius Taylor is arguably Minnesota’s biggest offensive threat, and he made the most of his opportunities. He had 30 total touches for 200 yards. Taylor had 25 carries for 144 yards to lead the rushing attack. He was also the leading receiver, with five catches for 56 yards.

Koi Perich seals the win

Koi Perich, the freshman sensation from Esko, has made his early impact on punt return. With injuries in the secondary, Perich got snaps at safety Saturday night. He made the game-sealing interception in the end zone.