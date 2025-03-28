Rochester prison nurse had affair with inmate, exchanged letters: Indictment

The Brief A prison nurse at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Rochester was indicted for abusive sexual contact with an inmate and making false statements to federal law enforcement. Jessica Lyn Larson, 37, of Iowa, was a nurse with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and engaged in a romantic relationship with an inmate while he was at FMC Rochester. When Larson was confronted about the relationship, she allegedly falsely accused the inmate of sexual assault.



A federal prison nurse at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Rochester has been indicted for sexually abusing an inmate.

Rochester nurse romantic relationship with inmate

What we know:

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Jessica Lynn Larson, 37, was indicted for abusive sexual conduct with an inmate and making false statements to federal law enforcement about the relationship.

Officials say that Larson, while working at FMC Rochester as a nurse, engaged in a romantic relationship with an inmate.

During their relationship, Larson and the inmate exchanged sexually explicit letters. In April 2024, the pair allegedly had a "sexual encounter" in a shower room, officials say.

After the encounter, other nurses on staff reported Larson's relationship with the inmate.

The reports then prompted a search of the inmate's cell, where officials found "hidden letters" from Larson. Letters from the inmate to Larson were also found in her backpack after it was searched by Board of Prison officials.

Nurse falsely accuses inmate

Dig deeper:

Officials say that when Larson was confronted about her relationship with the inmate, she submitted a report where she allegedly falsely accused the inmate of sexual assault.

She also claimed that he had threatened to hurt her children if she refused him or reported his assault.

However, after Larson was put on administrative leave, she drove from her home in Iowa to Cinncinati, Ohio, to mail a "love letter" to the inmate, who had already been transferred.

What they're saying:

"In Minnesota, we take sexual abuse — particularly when committed by those in positions of authority — very seriously," said acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick. "Likewise, lying to the United States is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute defendants who commit these crimes."

What's next:

Larson will make her first court appearance on April 9.