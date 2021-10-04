Gophers RB Trey Potts hospitalized after 20-13 win at Purdue

article

The University of Minnesota football team announced Monday that running back Trey Potts is still in Indiana with his family and receiving medical attention after being hospitalized following Saturday’s 20-13 win at Purdue.

Potts left the field during the fourth quarter of the win, and was immediately observed and treated by medical staff before being transported to a hospital for further observation. Potts had 15 carries for 78 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter at Purdue.

Potts' last carry of the game went for about five yards on a 3rd-and-3, giving the Gophers a first down with less than three minutes to play in the pouring rain. Potts then left the field as the Gophers brought in wildcat quarterback Cole Kramer with running back Bryce Williams. The drive ended with Matthew Trickett making a 38-yard field goal to put Minnesota up 20-13.

Officials say Athletic Director Mark Coyle, Head Trainer Mike Sypniak and Dr. David Jewison stayed in Indiana overnight on Saturday with Potts. He is still in Indiana with his family, and receiving medical attention.

Officials say Potts’ condition is improving, and he is doing well. It’s not immediately clear what happened during the game. University officials say there will provide further updates after getting permission from Potts and his family.

With Mo Ibrahim out for the season, Potts has taken a majority of the workload in the run game. Through four games, Potts has 112 carries for 552 yards and six touchdowns.

The Gophers have a bye this week, and host Nebraska at 11 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Huntington Bank Stadium.