NFL could have Kirk Cousins tampering charges resolution this week

The NFL could lay down a punishment for the Atlanta Falcons as it relates to tampering charges involving former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins as early as this week.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league is expected to have a conclusion on the Cousins’ investigation, as well as Saquon Barkley’s with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins and Chiefs have previously been fined and had to forfeit draft picks for tampering with free agents. Schefter reports the discipline is expected to be more severe involving Cousins.

Cousins played six seasons in Minnesota, and hours after the free agent negotiating window opened in March, Cousins and the Falcons had agreed to a four-year, $180 million contract with as much as $100 million guaranteed. Cousins told reporters at his opening news conference told reporters that he spoke with Falcons’ team trainers about his Achilles during the league’s negotiating window, which is illegal.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Cousins reportedly spoke with Atlanta’s director of player personnel before the league year officially started. Cousins was also being recruited by Falcons’ tight end Kyle Pitts before the negotiating window, with a purchase of his No. 8 jersey being the crux of the conversation. Cousins will wear No. 18 with the Falcons.

Cousins is embracing life in Atlanta. He most recently threw out the first pitch at a Braves game.

It’s not year clear what the punishment could be and how it could impact the Vikings. Stay tuned, they’ll want something done by the time the NFL Draft starts on Thursday.