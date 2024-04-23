Wedding vendors offer to help couples jilted by Isanti venue

After an Isanti wedding venue abruptly closed its doors Sunday leaving couples scrambling, vendors across the Twin Cities are stepping in to help.

When the owners of River Falls Golf Club heard about the situation, they knew they wanted to assist.

They’re now offering any couples that had booked a May wedding at Circle B Wedding and Events in Isanti a free venue. Other couples will receive a deep discount.

"I’m gonna have to adjust some things that I have planned in the next month or two, but I’m happy to," said co-owner Tony Bloom.

Many couples have come forward in the last couple of days, saying they booked weddings at Circle B only to receive an email this past Sunday saying the venue was closing "effective immediately." The email also said no one would be available to answer questions.

Those affected by the closure tell FOX 9 they paid the owner of the venue, Wayne Butt, $8,000 to $11,000.

"The space is sitting here, and we’re not using it," said River Falls Golf Club co-owner Holly Bloom. "I’m a believer in what goes around comes around."

The Blooms aren’t the only ones that are offering discounted or close-to-free services and event centers.

Brides tell FOX 9 that many vendors are reaching out to offer help, saying this closure has resulted in a ripple effect, impacting catering companies, photographers, florists and more.

FOX 9 has reached out to the owners of Circle B Weddings and Events and has not heard back.