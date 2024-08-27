Gophers LB Cody Lindenberg talks being healthy for 2024, top State Fair foods

The University of Minnesota football team opens the 2024 season Thursday night against North Carolina, a game you can watch on FOX 9.

One player who can’t wait to get going is linebacker Cody Lindenberg, who missed the first half of last season with an injury suffered in fall camp. He’s the heart and soul of the defense, and a veteran leader.

FOX 9 Digital Sports Reporter Jeff Wald caught up with the Anoka native at the opening day of the Minnesota State Fair.

What was it like to be out at the State Fair, especially with the non-Minnesota guys?

Oh it’s an unbelievable experience. Not everybody gets to experience this opportunity like we have. Whether it’s guys transferring in or freshmen coming in from another state. To have something like this, there’s nothing like this around the country. Show them around, good food, good activities, fun things to do, truly a blessing to show these guys around.

What’s your go-to food?

Always end with Sweet Martha’s cookies, can’t start too sweet. I love the corn, Pronto Pups, deep fried potatoes. Me and my girlfriend like getting the deep fried pickles, I love the cheese curds. Those are my main ones.

How crazy is it that opening night is a week away?

Time has been flying by, but we’ve been preparing at an elite level and we couldn’t be more excited, more prepared for this opportunity that we’re going to have for that Thursday night opener.

After missing the first half of last season, what’s it like to be healthy again?

It’s a blessing. I give all the glory to God. Nobody knows when that situation is going to occur, but it’s just preparing for that opportunity. If this may happen, I’m going to be ready. Feeling as good as I do now, I couldn’t be more grateful. Seven days away, we couldn’t be more excited.

As an Anoka kid, what does it mean to you to wear the Minnesota uniform?

It means everything to me and it’s not just about myself. It’s about the community I have surrounding me. Growing up, I’ve had people around me that love me, care for me. Being able for them to come and watch me and my teammates each and every game, they support me like no other. To be able to wear the M is something I’ve dreamed about my entire life. Just couldn’t be more blessed to have that opportunity.

What are your personal goals for 2024?

Continue to stay healthy and be the best that I can. I can’t look too far ahead, if I look too far ahead, I don’t know what’s right in front of me. I’ve got to keep my head down and keep working, make sure my mind is right. It’s about being your best each and every day.

What are you most looking forward to this season?

I think it’s proving to ourselves that we can be exactly who we say and think we are. All the offseason work, just being able to go out there and have a blast together. We certainly want to go out there and win each and every game, but the way we’re going to be able to do that is have fun with each other.