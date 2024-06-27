Expand / Collapse search
Gophers guard Cam Christie heads to L.A. Clippers in NBA Draft

Published  June 27, 2024 5:31pm CDT
Cam Christie #24 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates his three-point basket against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half at Williams Arena on February 06, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Golden Gophers won 59-56.  ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - He had to wait until the second round, but University of Minnesota standout guard Cam Christie got his name called in the NBA Draft.

Christie was taken No. 46 overall by the L.A. Clippers. He’s the 55th player in Gophers’ history to be selected in the NBA Draft. He’s the first Minnesota player to be drafted since Daniel Oturu went No. 33 overall in 2020. 

Gophers, Ben Johnson start summer workouts with revamped roster

The Gophers men's basketball team started summer workouts with at least eight new players, after losing seven from last year's squad with eligibility left.

Christie will be joining former Gophers’ star Amir Coffey, who is in his fifth NBA season with the Clippers. Max Christie, his older brother, plays for the L.A. Lakers.

Christie is the fifth Gophers’ player to be drafted since 2000, and is the first player drafted under Ben Johnson.

"Congrats to Cam and his family on fulfilling a lifelong dream," Gophers' coach Ben Johnson said in a statement. "Credit to him and the work he's put in to be where he is today. The Clippers are getting a high character winner who will work his tail off every day to improve as a player. I cannot wait to watch his NBA success and I am proud he is part of our Gopher family."

Christie was Minnesota’s second-leading scorer as a freshman, averaging 11.3 points in 30.1 minutes per game. He shot 40 percent from the field, and 39 percent from the perimeter. He led the gophers in 3-pointers attempted, and was second in makes. He started 26 games and was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. He scored in double figures 21 times.