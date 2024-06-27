Gophers guard Cam Christie heads to L.A. Clippers in NBA Draft

article

He had to wait until the second round, but University of Minnesota standout guard Cam Christie got his name called in the NBA Draft.

Christie was taken No. 46 overall by the L.A. Clippers. He’s the 55th player in Gophers’ history to be selected in the NBA Draft. He’s the first Minnesota player to be drafted since Daniel Oturu went No. 33 overall in 2020.

Christie will be joining former Gophers’ star Amir Coffey, who is in his fifth NBA season with the Clippers. Max Christie, his older brother, plays for the L.A. Lakers.

Christie is the fifth Gophers’ player to be drafted since 2000, and is the first player drafted under Ben Johnson.

"Congrats to Cam and his family on fulfilling a lifelong dream," Gophers' coach Ben Johnson said in a statement. "Credit to him and the work he's put in to be where he is today. The Clippers are getting a high character winner who will work his tail off every day to improve as a player. I cannot wait to watch his NBA success and I am proud he is part of our Gopher family."



Christie was Minnesota’s second-leading scorer as a freshman, averaging 11.3 points in 30.1 minutes per game. He shot 40 percent from the field, and 39 percent from the perimeter. He led the gophers in 3-pointers attempted, and was second in makes. He started 26 games and was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. He scored in double figures 21 times.