Gophers fans storm Williams Arena court after beating No. 19-ranked Iowa

The Brief The University of Minnesota men's basketball team knocked off No. 19 Iowa Tuesday night, and Gophers' fans rushed the floor to celebrate with the team. The Gophers are 9-0 at Williams Arena this season. This week on the Gopher Coaches Show, FOX 9's Ahmad Hicks and KFAN's Justin Gaard caught up with Niko Medved during his first season as a Big Ten head coach. Guard Cade Tyson also joined the show.



When the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team is having a good season, there’s not a better ticket in the Twin Cities than Williams Arena.

Gophers’ fans will soon be flocking to The Barn as first-year coach and Minnesota native Niko Medved is off to a hot start in Big Ten play.

‘College basketball matters in the Twin Cities’

The Gophers knocked off No. 19-ranked Iowa 70-67 Tuesday night after the Hawkeyes stormed back from a 14-point deficit to take a 64-63 lead.

Minnesota improved to 10-5 on the season, and 3-1 in Big Ten play. The Gophers are 9-0 at Williams Arena this season, and fans flooded the court after the win. It’s the second time they’ve had a court rush this year. Fans also took the court after the Gophers beat then No. 22-ranked Indiana to open Big Ten play.

A crowd of about 9,000 with the Hawkeyes in town made their impact in the pivotal moments.

What they're saying:

"Well we sure gave our fans their money’s worth down the stretch," Medved said after the win. "The crowd made a difference. I refuse to say that we can’t build this thing back. College basketball matters in the Twin Cities, it’s our job to make it matter, it’s games like this that start to get that going again. I love having the students rush the floor, it’s supposed to be fun. That’s how you get it back."

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson’s game-winning shot

The big play:

The Gophers led the Hawkeyes 58-44 with 6:36 to play, but Bennett Stirtz wouldn’t let them go away. He scored all 21 of his points in the second half.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson came with Medved from Colorado State to Minnesota. He made his biggest shot of the season against the Hawkeyes. With 1:13 to play, Crocker-Johnson made a 3-pointer to give the Gophers a 66-64 lead that they never gave back. It was his only make of the night after an 0-for-4 start.

"I tell you what, you start to look at the guts our team has, I thought Crock had two wide open 3s in front of our bench that maybe could’ve put the lead up to 16 or whatever, we miss both of them. They come back and take the lead, he had the guts to take the other one," Medved said. "Just a huge shot for us, that’s how you have to play. You can’t let the last play affect the next one, you’ve got to live in the moment. I thought our guys really earned that one."

USC next Friday night

What's next:

The Gophers continue a three-game home stand with USC Friday night at Williams Arena. Minnesota has won five straight, and with old friend Eric Musselman in town, it should be a festive night at The Barn.