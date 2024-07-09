FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Le Sueur on July 10

Le Sueur is next at bat for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour on Wednesday, July 10.

FOX 9 will be live at Bruce Frank Field starting at 5 p.m. as the Le Sueur Braves take on the Gaylord Islanders at 7:30 p.m.

Baseball began in Le Sueur 100 years ago, and Bruce Frank Field was built in 1947. Dozens of games are played on the field each year.

Le Sueur vs. Gaylord

First pitch: 7:30 p.m.

Bruce Frank Field, 821 Ferry St., Le Sueur

Directions from Minneapolis: Take 169 South to County Road 22 in Le Sueur. Turn left onto Dakota Street. Continue onto Kingsway Drive/Pacotah Street. Turn right onto Ferry Street. Turn right. Your destination will be on your right.

