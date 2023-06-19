FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Gaylord on June 21

The third stop on the 2023 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour brings us to Gaylord on Wednesday, June 21.

The Gaylord Islanders will host the Brownton Bruins, with the first pitch at 7:30 p.m. at Walsh Field, named after Bill Walsh in 1993. Walsh is all things Gaylord baseball — he played town ball for decades and also managed the team, as well as took care of the field for 44 years. Baseball has been played in Gaylord since 1886 per the Gaylord Hub. First team was the Gaylord Grays who won their first game against Arlington 44-41.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Walsh Field from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and in the player above, as well as on the FOX 9 app . And before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream .

Gaylord Islanders vs. Brownton Bruins

7:30 p.m.

Walsh Field

509 Recreation Road, Gaylord

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-35W south to I-494W/MN-5W. Merge onto MN-5W/US-212. Follow MN-5W to Lake Blvd./Park Dr./Recreation Road in Gaylord. Walsh Field will be on your right.