10
2023 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Town Ball Tour
Here's the 2023 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The lineup is set for the 2023 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

Leading off, FOX 9 is headed northwest of the Twin Cities to the Freeport Black Sox on June 7, where the Black Sox will take on their biggest rival, the Avon Lakers, at Black Sox Park. 

Stop No. 2 on June 14 is south of the Twin Cities, in New Market, when the Muskies take on the New Prague Orioles at the park that's called "the Fish Bowl."

The tour continues west in Gaylord on June 21, when the Islanders battle the Brownton Bruins. 

To round out the month of June, the Town Ball Tour stops in Optimist Park on June 28 to the summer's state tournament host the Litchfield Blues as they host the Maple Lake Lakers. 

July starts with a bang, as FOX 9 will be live in St. Joseph on July 5 as the Joes battle the Avon Lakers at Schneider Park. 

On July 12, the Forest Lake Brewers will host the Anoka Bucs at Schumacher Field. 

Rounding out the 2023 Town Ball Tour is Lonsdale on July 18, when the Aces go heads up against the St. Benedict Saints at Trenda Memorial Park. 

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from the ballparks beginning at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. The FOX 9 crew will have giveaway bags and yard games for everyone to enjoy.

2023 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

*All dates are Wednesdays

  • June 7: Freeport Black Sox vs. Avon Lakers
  • June 14: New Market Muskies vs. New Prague Orioles
  • June 28: Litchfield Blues vs. Maple Lake Lakers
  • July 5: St. Joseph Joes vs. Avon Lakers
  • July 12: Forest Lake Brewers vs. Anoka Bucs
  • July 18: Lonsdale Aces vs. St. Benedict Saints

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here