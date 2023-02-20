2023 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

article

The lineup is set for the 2023 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from the ballparks beginning at 5 p.m., with post-game coverage continuing on FOX 9 News at 9 and 10 p.m. The FOX 9 crew will have giveaway bags and yard games for everyone to enjoy.

2023 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour

*All dates are Wednesdays

June 7: Freeport Black Sox vs. Avon Lakers

June 14: New Market Muskies vs. New Prague Orioles

June 28: Litchfield Blues vs. Maple Lake Lakers

July 5: St. Joseph Joes vs. Avon Lakers

July 12: Forest Lake Brewers vs. Anoka Bucs

July 18: Lonsdale Aces vs. St. Benedict Saints

