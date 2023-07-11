FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Forest Lake on July 12

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Forest Lake on Wednesday, July 12, for a game between the Forest Lake Brewers vs. Anoka Bucs.

The Brewers, which were founded in 1987, will host the Bucs, with the first pitch at 7:30 p.m. at The Ballpark at Schumacher Field. Lots of fun is planned for before and during the game, including raffles, tennis ball toss, contests and more. And before the game, FOX 9's Ice Cream Social will be handing out free ice cream from Minnesota Nice Cream .

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from the ballpark from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and in the player above, as well as on the FOX 9 app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.

Forest Lake Brewers vs. Anoka Bucs

The Forest Lake Brewers host the Anoka Bucs for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour on Wednesday, July 12. (FOX 9)

7:30 p.m.

The Ballpark at Schumacher Field, 700 3rd Ave. SW

Directions from Minneapolis: Take Interstate 35W N to Forest Lake. Take exit 131 toward W Broadway Ave. Turn right onto W Broadway Ave. (signs for County Hwy. 2). Turn right onto 12th St. SW. Turn left onto 3rd Ave. SW. Your destination will be on the right.

The next — and final — stop on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Lonsdale on July 19.