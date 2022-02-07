Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks Timberwolves with Henry Lake

The Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 28-25 on the season and won their fourth straight game after beating the Detroit Pistons 118-105 on Sunday at Target Center.

The Wolves are 53 games into the regular season, and are firmly in the mix for the Western Conference Playoffs in the No. 7 spot, and one game behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 6 spot. Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich chats with Timberwolves’ enthusiast and WCCO Radio late night host Henry Lake.

The Timberwolves have made one playoff appearance since going to the Western Conference Finals in 2004. Their 28 wins have matched or exceeded eight seasons since that run to the finals.

Sunday night, Rich and Lake talk about D’Angelo Russell’s post game comments about "quiet ass fans," the Timberwolves’ resurgence under Chris Finch and making a case for Anthony Edwards to be a future MVP.

Watch the full video for all the Timberwolves talk with Henry Lake.