Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from MON 11:40 AM CST until MON 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Wilkin County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Big Stone County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Morrison County, North Cass County, Pope County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Wright County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Norman County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 8:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Washington County, Chippewa County, Dunn County

Fox 9 Sports Now: Catching up with Team USA, MSU-Mankato coach Mike Hastings

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Updated 11:43AM
Sports
FOX 9

Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks hockey with Team USA, MSU-Mankato coach Mike Hastings

Fresh off coaching the U.S. Men's Olympic hockey team at the Beijing Olympics, Mike Hastings joined Jim Rich on Fox 9 Sports Now Sunday night to talk about his experience and look ahead to rest of the season for Minnesota State University-Mankato.

MINNEAPOLIS - The 2022 Winter Olympics have wrapped up in Beijing, which means coach Mike Hastings is back with the Minnesota State University-Mankato hockey team.

Hastings coached the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, and the Americans came home disappointed, without a medal for the third straight Olympic games. The team consisted of mostly college, junior and minor hockey league players after the NHL opted out of the Olympics for the second straight time.

Optimism was high for Team USA after finishing pool play 3-0-0. But Team USA was sent home early after losing 3-2 in a shootout in the quarterfinals to Slovakia. The Americans had a 2-1 lead until Slovakia tied it in the final minute of regulation, then stunned Team USA in the shootout.

"They came together rather quickly. I think we played a very entertaining style of hockey," Hastings said. "When you have an opportunity, and we had some good looks. We had some really good opportunities in the overtime and the 3-on-3 to end it, and to lose it on a shootout was difficult."

Before leaving for the Olympics, Hastings had the Mavericks playing at a high level. MSU-Mankato is 29-5 on the season, has won nine straight games and is 16-1 at home this season. The Mavericks are currently No. 2 in the PairWise Rankings behind Michigan, No. 1 in the U.S. College Hockey Online rankings and won the McNaughton Cup as the regular season champions of the CCHA for the fifth straight year.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich caught up with Hastings to talk about his experience at the Olympics and look ahead to the rest of the season with MSU-Mankato. Watch the video for the full interview.