Stream MN high school hockey, basketball games on FOX 9 this fall

FOX 9 will highlight high school hockey and basketball games of the week this winter — streaming on FOX9.com and FOX 9's YouTube channel, with some games also airing on FOX LOCAL.

Schedule of games streaming on FOX 9

Here is FOX 9's game of the week schedule:

Nov. 19: Edina at Andover — girl's hockey

Nov. 26: White Bear Lake vs. Rogers — boy's hockey

Dec. 3: Shakopee at Prior Lake — boy's hockey

Dec. 10: Lakeville North at Providence Academy — girl's basketball

Dec. 17: Farmington at Eagan — boy's basketball

Jan. 7: Park of Cottage Grove at East Ridge — boy's basketball

Jan. 14: Edina at Hopkins — boy's basketball

Jan. 21: Northfield vs. Mankato East — boy's hockey

Jan. 28: Hopkins at Minnetonka — boy's basketball

Feb. 4: St. Michael-Albertville at Minnetonka — girl's basketball

Feb. 11: Mahtomedi at Hastings — boy's hockey

Feb. 18: TBD

Feb. 25: TBD

How to watch the games

FOX 9 will be streaming the games from start to finish on FOX9.com, on the FOX 9 news app, on FOX 9's YouTube channel and in the player above. Some games will also be featured on FOX LOCAL.

If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.

