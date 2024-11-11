Stream MN high school hockey, basketball games on FOX 9 this fall
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - FOX 9 will highlight high school hockey and basketball games of the week this winter — streaming on FOX9.com and FOX 9's YouTube channel, with some games also airing on FOX LOCAL.
Schedule of games streaming on FOX 9
Here is FOX 9's game of the week schedule:
- Nov. 19: Edina at Andover — girl's hockey
- Nov. 26: White Bear Lake vs. Rogers — boy's hockey
- Dec. 3: Shakopee at Prior Lake — boy's hockey
- Dec. 10: Lakeville North at Providence Academy — girl's basketball
- Dec. 17: Farmington at Eagan — boy's basketball
- Jan. 7: Park of Cottage Grove at East Ridge — boy's basketball
- Jan. 14: Edina at Hopkins — boy's basketball
- Jan. 21: Northfield vs. Mankato East — boy's hockey
- Jan. 28: Hopkins at Minnetonka — boy's basketball
- Feb. 4: St. Michael-Albertville at Minnetonka — girl's basketball
- Feb. 11: Mahtomedi at Hastings — boy's hockey
- Feb. 18: TBD
- Feb. 25: TBD
How to watch the games
(FOX 9)
FOX 9 will be streaming the games from start to finish on FOX9.com, on the FOX 9 news app, on FOX 9's YouTube channel and in the player above. Some games will also be featured on FOX LOCAL.
If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.