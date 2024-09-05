Expand / Collapse search

Elk River vs. Brainerd high school football: How to stream

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 5, 2024 1:43pm CDT
Sports
FOX 9

ELK RIVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Elk River hosts Brainerd in this week's FOX 9 Game of the Week on Friday — a game you can stream on FOX9.com and YouTube. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Elk River. 

Stream the game in the player above, on the FOX 9 news app, and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.

Schedule of games streaming on FOX 9

Here is FOX 9's Game of the Week schedule: 

  • Friday, Sept. 6: Brainerd at Elk River at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 13: Lakeville North at Lakeville South at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 20: TBD
  • Friday, Sept. 27: Becker at Hutchinson at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 4: TBD
  • Friday, Oct. 11: TBD
  • Wednesday, Oct. 16: TBD

Note: This schedule will be updated as more games are confirmed. 