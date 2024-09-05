Elk River vs. Brainerd high school football: How to stream
ELK RIVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Elk River hosts Brainerd in this week's FOX 9 Game of the Week on Friday — a game you can stream on FOX9.com and YouTube.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Elk River.
Stream the game in the player above, on the FOX 9 news app, and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.
If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.
Schedule of games streaming on FOX 9
Here is FOX 9's Game of the Week schedule:
- Friday, Sept. 6: Brainerd at Elk River at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 13: Lakeville North at Lakeville South at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 20: TBD
- Friday, Sept. 27: Becker at Hutchinson at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 4: TBD
- Friday, Oct. 11: TBD
- Wednesday, Oct. 16: TBD
Note: This schedule will be updated as more games are confirmed.