Dalvin Cook, Cam Dantzler both active for Vikings at Green Bay

Dalvin Cook is officially back for the Minnesota Vikings after missing one game with a groin injury.

Both Cook and Cameron Danztler were declared active for Sunday’s game at Green Bay. Cook injured his left groin on the first offensive play of the second half in Minnesota’s loss at Seattle, and after resting during the bye week, didn’t have any limitations in practice this week. He was declared questionable for the game on Friday.

Dantzler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, but has been cleared to play despite not practicing the entire week. Linebacker Todd Davis is out after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.

The Vikings’ inactives include wide receivers Tajae Sharpe and Dan Chisena, defensive backs Holton Hill and Chris Jones, safety Curtis Riley, offensive lineman Oli Udoh and defensive end Jordan Brailford. Jones and Riley were signed earlier this week and are still going through COVID-19 protocols.

Defensive back Mike Hughes went on injured reserve on Friday, as he’s been dealing with a neck injury. That leaves Jeff Gladeny, Dantzler and Kris Boyd as the healthy cornerbacks against Aaron Rodgers.

The Vikings enter Sunday's game at Lambeau Field 1-5 and clinging to slim hopes of making the playoffs, while the Packers lead the NFC North Division at 5-1.