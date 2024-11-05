Caleb Williams making leap to Division I with Gophers, Ben Johnson

About a year ago, Caleb Williams dropped 41 points on the Gophers’ men’s basketball team as a point guard with Macalester.

Williams entered the transfer portal after last season, and will spend his final year of college basketball moving up from Division III to Division I and will play in the Big Ten for Minnesota and Ben Johnson. FOX 9 caught up with Williams at the team’s media day, ahead of exhibition play.

What are the emotions like as you head into your first game?

I think mostly just excitement. We’ve been playing against each other for about four months, so a good opportunity to go out and show what we’ve been working on. Show that we’re here for a reason and that we have the pieces working together.

What’s been the process of jumping from Macalester to Minnesota?

Definitely a big learning curve, but I’m not the same player I was when I walked on campus this summer. We all know this level is bigger, faster, stronger. Court feels smaller but the people are moving faster. I think we’re definitely making strides to be at a place where I can be competitive and help the team.

The last time you played at Williams Arena you had 41 points. What was that like?

It was probably about almost exactly a year ago. I feel really comfortable here for whatever reason. That night was obviously a great night. Walking off the floor I didn’t really know this would be an opportunity, but now I’m here. I just feel blessed to have the opportunity to keep playing here.

What’s the next step for this team and what impact can you make?

Part of that is demanding excellence every single day. We have a really high standard here. This is a year where we need to make the (NCAA) Tournament, and everyone has that sense of urgency. We’re really looking to make those next steps.

What was the process like being in the portal and choosing Minnesota?

It was a great balance of staying close to home, trying to contribute to a program that I think can be competitive. Really just taking that next step. Roles are going to change when you jump levels like this, a big reason I was able to come here is I accepted the fact I was going to do whatever it takes and do whatever I can to make us reach that goal.

For fans who haven’t seen you play, what do you bring?

I kind of changed my game and gotten better. Just being able to bring energy, being a good defender, being able to make shots. Also finding ways to put our elite guys in positions to score. Kind of just try to be a floor general.

The Gophers open the 2024-25 season Wednesday night against Oral Roberts at Williams Arena.