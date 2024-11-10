Blake Cashman returns for Vikings at Jaguars after missing 3 games with turf toe

article

The Minnesota Vikings are at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and aside from Christian Darrisaw’s season-ending knee injury, they’re as healthy as they’ve been all season.

There were no real surprises when the team released its inactives 90 minutes before kickoff. Linebackers Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr. are both active and expected to play against the Jaguars.

Why it matters

Cashman had missed three straight games with turf toe. He’s the green dot on defense, and among the leading tacklers. Pace has been dealing on and off with a knee issue and in Cashman’s first game out, returned a fumble for a touchdown.

The Vikings were 1-2 without Cashman on the field.

Reunion for Cam Robinson

Sunday’s game is a bit of a reunion for offensive lineman Cam Robinson. The Vikings traded for Robinson after Darrisaw had to have season-ending knee surgery. Robinson was a second round pick by the Jaguars in 2017 and was in his eighth season there before his move to Minnesota. He’s been with the Vikings less than two weeks and will see several former teammates.

Trevor Lawrence out for Jaguars

The Vikings’ defense will not be facing Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He’s out due to an injury in his non-throwing shoulder. That means Mac Jones will get the start. The last time Jones faced the Vikings, he threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns on Thanksgiving in 2022, a 33-26 Vikings win.

Minnesota is seeking to go 7-2 and stay a game behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.