Bears announce 3 coordinators placed in COVID protocol, joining 6 players on list

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor looks on in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon S

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Chicago Bears announced Thursday all three of the team's coordinators have been placed in COVID-19 protocol.

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor join six players currently on the COVID list.

The Bears are currently without right tackle Larry Borom, defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., nose tackle Eddie Goldman, cornerback Artie Burns, practice squad linebacker Sam Kamara and tackle Elijah Wilkinson.

All of Chicago's professional sports teams have been grappling with positive coronavirus tests in recent weeks.

Coming off a 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m.

