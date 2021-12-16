Bears announce 3 coordinators placed in COVID protocol, joining 6 players on list

article

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday all three of the team's coordinators have been placed in COVID-19 protocol.

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor join six players currently on the COVID list.

The Bears are currently without right tackle Larry Borom, defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., nose tackle Eddie Goldman, cornerback Artie Burns, practice squad linebacker Sam Kamara and tackle Elijah Wilkinson.

All of Chicago's professional sports teams have been grappling with positive coronavirus tests in recent weeks.

Coming off a 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m.

