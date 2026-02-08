Anthony Edwards posterizes Brook Lopez in Timberwolves' loss to Clippers

article

The Brief Anthony Edwards put Brook Lopez on a poster with a monster dunk during the third quarter of the Minnesota Timberwolves' loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. It was reminiscent of Edwards' 2024 dunk over John Collins. Edwards provided the lone highlight of an otherwise rough afternoon at Target Center as the Timberwolves lost 115-96.



Anthony Edwards is usually good for at least one highlight-worthy play per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He brought Timberwolves’ fans to their feet Sunday with a dunk on Brook Lopez, despite an ugly loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center.

Anthony Edwards posterizes Brook Lopez

The backstory:

It was with a little more than six minutes left in the third quarter, and the Timberwolves trailed the Clippers 63-54. Edwards beat Derrick Jones Jr. off the dribble into the lane, where Lopez was waiting.

Lopez was too slow to react, and for whatever reason, didn’t make a business decision and get out of the way. Instead, Edwards rose over the flat-flooted Lopez and threw down a powerful right-handed dunk in his face.

It was reminiscent of Edwards putting John Collins on a poster in March of 2024, a play that actually forced Collins to leave the game with a concussion.

Timberwolves lose to Clippers

What we know:

Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, Edwards’ monster dunk was about the only highlight of an otherwise miserable afternoon. He finished with 23 points, but Kawhi Leonard went off for 41 points as the Clippers ran away with a 115-96 victory.

The Timberwolves fell to 32-22 on the season and host the Atlanta Hawks Monday night.