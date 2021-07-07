Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid helping Team USA gear up for Olympics

article

Gersson Rosas and the Minnesota Timberwolves are focused on hosting pre-draft workouts this week at Mayo Clinic Square.

That’s despite not currently having any selections in the upcoming NBA Draft. Rosas is also keeping a close eye on player development, as the team’s future is largely based around the nucleus of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards. Also potentially in that mix is Malik Beasley, who signed a $60 million contract with the Timberwolves before last season.

Edwards, if not for LaMelo Ball, would’ve been the NBA Rookie of the Year. He was one of the few players to see action in all 72 games last season, including 55 starts. In more than 32 minutes per game, he averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting nearly 42 percent from the field.

He more than lived up to his billing as the No. 1 overall pick, and now he and Naz Reid are helping the some of the best players in the world get ready for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Edwards and Reid were named to the USA Men’s Select Team, which is training with the U.S. Olympic Team this week in Las Vegas.

Reid finished up his second NBA season averaging 11.2 points per game, shooting 52.3 percent from the field, along with 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

"The level of competition, it’s a more competitive All-Star platform. The guys get at it and they go to work. For our guys Ant and Naz, Ant hasn’t had a Summer League, let alone an off-season. Naz has had some Summer League, but this is a step up," Rosas said. "The experience that Ant and Naz are going to have here over the next few weeks, it’s special and challenging to them."

They’re not the only ones getting a taste of playing for their country. Josh Okogie will play in the Olympics for Nigeria. Juancho Hernangomez and Ricky Rubio are playing with Spain, and guard Leandro Bolmaro will play with Argentina. Pablo Prigioni is also on the coaching staff with Argentina.

The four players are the most the Timberwolves have sent to an Olympic games. They sent three in 2012, and 1992. Rubio will be playing in his third Olympics, while Okogie, Hernangomez and Bolmaro are making their debuts.

Advertisement

"We’re fortunate to have a group out there who are competing, are working. I’m a big believer in international basketball," Rosas said.