After Twitter snub, former Minnesota Viking and judge Alan Page gets verified

A month after Twitter denied former NFL legend and retired Supreme Court justice Alan Page's application to be verified on the social media platform, citing a lack of notability, the former Vikings star is showing off his new blue checkmark.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Page celebrated Twitter reversing its decision and giving him verification with a tweet that simply said: "Boosted."

It all comes a month after Twitter initially rejected Page's application to be verified, with Page sharing a screenshot of the rejection on August 26 which cited Page didn't meet Twitter's notability standards – something that perplexed most everyone considering Page's success as both a star football player and a judge.

Along with raising eyebrows, the decision by Twitter drew rebukes by everyone from politicians to football players and fans.

Before the decision, Twitter had revamped its rules for verification with new guidelines to get verified. By FOX 9's count, Page should have been accepted through three separate categories offered by Twitter: Government, Sports, and generally influential individuals.

For the unaware, a "verified" Twitter user gets a blue checkmark next to their name that indicates that Twitter has verified the account, allowing fans and followers to know they are following the real person and not an imposter.