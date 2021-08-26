Twitter rejects former Viking and current Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page

article

Social media website Twitter is facing backlash from Vikings fans after its verification department denied Alan Page, the former Vikings defensive lineman who later went on to become a Minnesota Supreme Court justice, a blue checkmark.

Page had apparently applied for Twitter verification – which allows his follows to know he's the real Alan Page – but got rejected by the platform. The reason? Somehow, Twitter said he failed to meet the company's notability standards.

"Not notable! Hmmm," read a tweet from Page that included a screenshot of the rejection letter.

The Vikings also soon chimed in by listing Page's impressive resume, pointing out he is an NFL Most Valuable Player award winner, a Hall of Famer, a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom all on top of being a member of the state's highest court, joking that those accolades are apparently easier to earn than a Twitter checkmark.

"Twitter must not be fans of the judicial system or the @ProFootballHOF," added former Vikings lineman Steve Hutchinson.

Earlier this year, Twitter opened up its verification process with new clear guidelines allowing for verification through a number of channels. But by FOX 9's count, Page should qualify under at least two and possibly three separate categories: Government, Sports, and generally influential individuals.

Twitter has not responded to the criticism or, so far, has not reversed its decision as Page remains without a checkmark as of Thursday evening.