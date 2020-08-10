2 Minneapolis boxers return home as champions

Two local boxers returned home to Minneapolis as champions Monday afternoon.

Jamal "Shango" James and David Morell Jr. spoke at a press conference at the Armory, making a triumphant return home after they both won their title fights Saturday night in Los Angeles.

James took the WBA interim welterweight title, while Morell Jr. captured the WBA interim super middleweight title.

The matches were postponed due to COVID-19.

"It’s really been an extreme journey, and I’m just extremely blessed and happy that I was able to win this title and bring it back here to Minneapolis, to Minnesota, and back home to the Armory," James said.

Both fighters train at the Circle of Discipline in Minneapolis.