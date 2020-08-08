Minneapolis native Jamal James takes interim WBA welterweight title in PBC win

A Minneapolis native boxer is coming home a champion after a Saturday win in Los Angeles.

Jamal "Shango" James defeated Thomas Dulorme for the interim WBA Welterweight World Title by unanimous decision. The fight turned out to be a close and competitive affair but James seemed to be able to separate himself in the middle rounds.

In the end, James, who had never gone 12 rounds in a fight before, ended up coming out ahead and earning a title that's been a long time coming for the fighter out of Minneapolis' Circle of Discipline.