Zaria McKeever killing: Minnesota police union calls for state to prosecute

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association is criticizing Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty's plea deal with two teenagers accused in the killing of Brooklyn Park resident Zaria McKeever in November 2022.

McKeever, 23, was fatally shot in her apartment and five people, including two teenagers, have since been charged. However, the 17-year-old pleaded guilty, and the 15-year-old is expected to enter a guilty plea on April 7. The plea deal includes two years at a juvenile correctional facility, 30 days of home monitoring upon release, and then probation until the age of 21.

The family previously spoke out against the plea deal and requested the judge to reject it claiming Moriarty cared more about the teenagers who allegedly shot McKeever rather than her. Last week, McKeever's loved ones continue to demand Attorney General Keith Ellison take over the prosecution of the case.

"She's been thrown into Mary's political gain and she's trying to use this as a test dummy," Tiffynnie Epps, McKeever’s sister told FOX 9’s Paul Blume "And I'm sorry, but she picked the wrong family."

Now, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association is joining the call for the state to take over the case.

"In this case of great criminal importance, the state should immediately intervene, as the reckless charging decisions from County Attorney Moriarty embolden those that seek mayhem and make the community less safe for every resident and every law enforcement officer," MPPOA Executive Director Brian Peters said in a statement.

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Associations General Counsel and former county prosecutor Imran Ali said giving the teenagers a "soft slap on the wrist for murder … is an appalling decision." Ali said Moriarty's decision will "embolden crime by violent juveniles and adults who prey on them" and "juveniles will be treated fondly under the new policy."

The shooting

Last November, investigators allege McKeever’s ex-boyfriend Erick Haynes bought a gun and ordered two teenagers to kill her new boyfriend, "as well as her if she got in the way."

The 15-year-old and 17-year-old boys allegedly left McKeever’s apartment riddled with bullets, while McKeever’s boyfriend jumped out of a second-story bedroom window and ran for help. But when police arrived, they found McKeever fatally shot.

After the shooting, Erick Haynes allegedly told his sister Eriana Haynes and her boyfriend James about what happened, including how one of the teenagers was shot in the leg. Prosecutors say they concocted a story to cover up the murder. Eriana Haynes and James then drove the teenager to the hospital and lied about where he was injured.

While speaking with investigators Eriana Haynes and James "continued to provide false information to police about what happened and continued to attempt to impede and obstruct the police investigation," charges read.

Prosecutors say Erick Haynes organized the crime because he was angry McKeever ended their relationship. He was charged with second-degree murder with intent and second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony killing.

Teenagers plead guilty

The two teenagers were charged in juvenile court. The 17-year-old plead guilty, and the 15-year-old is expected to enter a guilty plea on April 7.

Normally, a case of felony murder involving a juvenile would have the Hennepin County Attorney's Office asking the court to certify them as an adult. Former Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was doing that, but he retired, and Moriarty was elected.

She decided against the adult certification and instead brought forward a deal that includes two years at a juvenile correctional facility, 30 days of home monitoring upon release, and then probation until the age of 21. There is a stayed 150-month sentence if the teen violates the conditions he will go to prison.

"It's just a distraction," Epps said about these latest charges, arguing Moriarty is just trying to take pressure off her decision to make a plea deal in juvenile court with the young gunman. "Mary is mishandling this case."

