Woman found dead after apparent home invasion in Brooklyn Park, five arrested

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Brooklyn Park
FOX 9

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman in Brooklyn Park was killed and five people are in custody in what police are calling an apparent home invasion.

Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call around 2:34 a.m. of a home invasion at the Eden Park Apartment complex on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North. 

Police say when they responded to the scene they found the door appeared forced open and a woman inside the apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

The woman died at the scene. 

Five males, ranging in age from 16-years-old to 24-years-old have been arrested on charges of 2nd degree murder. 

Investigators believe that everyone involved knew each other and do not think there is any additional threat to the public. 