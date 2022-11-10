Charges: Brooklyn Park man orders teens to kill ex's boyfriend

A 22-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly ordering two teenagers to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her current boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way, according to authorities.

Erick Dewaun Haynes, of Brooklyn Park, is charged with second-degree murder with intent (not pre-meditated) and second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony for the killing of 23-year-old Zaria Rashun McKeever on November 8.

Brooklyn Park Police told FOX 9 on Thursday Haynes ordered his two friends, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, to go into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her new boyfriend – and kill her too if she got in the way.

The charging documents state the two teens kicked in the apartment door on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North early Tuesday morning. McKeever's current boyfriend, who was upstairs at the time, told police he heard the door being kicked in and McKeever arguing with someone. He said he got nervous, so he jumped out of the second-story bedroom window and ran to get help.

When police arrived, they found McKeever on the ground with a gunshot wound to her lower abdomen. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead.

The charging documents state there were multiple bullet holes throughout the apartment, near the bedroom and bathroom. There was also damage to the frame of the door, indicating a forced entry.

Police told FOX 9 the 15-year-old is the suspected gunman. The teen fired the gun several times in the apartment and also managed to hit the 17-year-old. Surveillance footage from the apartment shows two people leaving the apartment shortly after the shooting – one of them was limping, while the other was trying to help.

Police told FOX 9 the two teens have been charged with second-degree murder and the process to certify them as adults is being considered.