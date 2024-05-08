Zaria McKeever killing: Foday Kamara receives nearly 11 year sentence

article

A 17-year-old accused of pulling the trigger and killing a Brooklyn Park mother was sentenced on Thursday morning.

Hennepin County Judge William Koch sentenced 17-year-old Foday "Kevin" Kamara to 130 months (nearly 11 years) with credit for 528 days served for his role in the death of Zaria McKeever.

Kamara and his brother, acting on the orders of McKeever's ex-boyfriend Erick Dewuan Haynes, are accused of breaking into McKeever's apartment in November 2022 and killing the 23-year-old woman. Police say the teens were supposed to kill McKeever's current boyfriend, who escaped out of a second-story window.

Kamara, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was certified as an adult on two counts of second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of second-degree murder. Haynes pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced in April to life in prison.

Kamara will start serving his sentence at the Minnesota Juvenile Correctional Facility in Red Wing and later be transferred to Lino Lakes prison.