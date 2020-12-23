Xcel Energy: More than 10,000 customers without power Wednesday

article

Xcel Energy says more than 10,000 customers are without power Wednesday afternoon during a high-impact winter storm.

According to the utility’s outage map, 189 outages have affected 10,203 total customers as of just before 4 p.m.

The power outage map from Xcel Energy during a snowstorm on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Xcel Energy Outage Map)(

The high-impact winter storm is moving through Minnesota Wednesday as temperatures drop rapidly across the region and winds increase.

A blizzard warning was issued for Western Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area Wednesday afternoon and it will stay in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday morning rain left moisture on Minnesota roads that will freeze as snow continues this afternoon and evening.

Advertisement

Snowfall rates of 1" to 2" per hour are possible this afternoon for brief periods. Some areas of the Twin Cities metro can expect around 6-9 inches of snow.

The afternoon snow will be coupled with wind gusts near 50 miles per hour, creating near zero visiblity at times into the early evening.

MnDOT issued a no-travel advisory due to the whiteout conditions.

The Winter Storm Warning will stay in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday in the greater Twin Cities metro area.

Stay up to date on the winter weather by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple.