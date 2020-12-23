Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Jackson County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 2:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Mower County, Olmsted County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Pierce County, Polk County, Washburn County

Xcel Energy: More than 10,000 customers without power Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9
article

Xcel Energy works to restore power during a stretch of cold weather. (FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - Xcel Energy says more than 10,000 customers are without power Wednesday afternoon during a high-impact winter storm.

According to the utility’s outage map, 189 outages have affected 10,203 total customers as of just before 4 p.m.

The power outage map from Xcel Energy during a snowstorm on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Xcel Energy Outage Map)(

The high-impact winter storm is moving through Minnesota Wednesday as temperatures drop rapidly across the region and winds increase. 

A blizzard warning was issued for Western Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area Wednesday afternoon and it will stay in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday. 

Wednesday morning rain left moisture on Minnesota roads that will freeze as snow continues this afternoon and evening. 

Snowfall rates of 1" to 2" per hour are possible this afternoon for brief periods. Some areas of the Twin Cities metro can expect around 6-9 inches of snow.

The afternoon snow will be coupled with wind gusts near 50 miles per hour, creating near zero visiblity at times into the early evening. 

MnDOT issued a no-travel advisory due to the whiteout conditions. 

The Winter Storm Warning will stay in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday in the greater Twin Cities metro area. 

