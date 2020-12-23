MnDOT advises no travel in western Minnesota amid winter storm

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:58 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 2:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Mower County, Olmsted County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

MnDOT advises no travel in western Minnesota amid winter storm

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Minnesota
FOX 9

Low visibility on I-94 in northwestern Minnesota amid winter storm

Minnesota State Patrol troopers are reporting low visibility along Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota amid Wednesday's winter storm. Video courtesy of the Minnesota State Patrol.

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a no travel advisory for northwestern and west central Minnesota where blowing snow is causing whiteout conditions and poor visibility. 

MnDOT is advising no travel on state and federal highways in Clay, Traverse, Wilkin, Big Stone and Stevens counties as well as the western portions of Grant and Swift counties and the northwestern corner of Otter Tail County due to dangerous driving conditions. 

No travel is advised on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to Rothsay and Highway 10 from Moorhead to Hawley. 

Limited visibility in western Minnesota as winter storm moves in

There was limited visibility and blowing snow on Highway 10 near Moorhead, Minnesota, leading to some crashes and cars off the road. Video courtesy of the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Minnesota State Patrol has already responded to several crashes and reports of vehicles of the road in the area. 

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for the western portion of the state through Wednesday. The storm is also expected to impact other parts of the state, including the Twin Cities metro, Wednesday afternoon into the evening. 

MSP Airport bracing for snow 

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is preparing to clear the runways as soon as the snow appears, but says flights may still be impacted by the storm. They are advising holiday travelers to verify their flight status before heading to the airport. 

Winter weather driving tips 

The State Patrol is recommending drivers follow the following tips if they must travel during the storm: 

  • Slow down and increase your following distance 
  • Headlights on, cruise control off 
  • Use caution around plows, give them room
  • Check road conditions at 511mn.org before you go
  • If there is a "no travel advisory" in your area, follow it. 

Stay up to date on the winter weather by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple