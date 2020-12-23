MnDOT advises no travel in western Minnesota amid winter storm

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a no travel advisory for northwestern and west central Minnesota where blowing snow is causing whiteout conditions and poor visibility.

MnDOT is advising no travel on state and federal highways in Clay, Traverse, Wilkin, Big Stone and Stevens counties as well as the western portions of Grant and Swift counties and the northwestern corner of Otter Tail County due to dangerous driving conditions.

No travel is advised on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to Rothsay and Highway 10 from Moorhead to Hawley.

The Minnesota State Patrol has already responded to several crashes and reports of vehicles of the road in the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for the western portion of the state through Wednesday. The storm is also expected to impact other parts of the state, including the Twin Cities metro, Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Advertisement

MSP Airport bracing for snow

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is preparing to clear the runways as soon as the snow appears, but says flights may still be impacted by the storm. They are advising holiday travelers to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.

Winter weather driving tips

The State Patrol is recommending drivers follow the following tips if they must travel during the storm:

Slow down and increase your following distance

Headlights on, cruise control off

Use caution around plows, give them room

Check road conditions at 511mn.org before you go

If there is a "no travel advisory" in your area, follow it.

Stay up to date on the winter weather by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple.