Woodbury man assaulted in his driveway during armed robbery: police

Woodbury police are investigating an armed robbery after a man was assaulted in the driveway outside his home early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the call of an armed robbery on the 7000 block of Winter Wheat Way around 5:15 a.m. and found a man who had been punched in the face. Police said the man had his phone, keys and wallet stolen during the attack.

At least five people were involved in the robbery, one of whom flashed a gun during the incident, according to police. The man began honking his horn during the robbery, and the suspects left the scene in a vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

Doorbell camera footage captured the car as it was driving, which police described as a black sedan or possibly a dark-colored Dodge Dart. One of the suspects believed to be involved in the robbery was also captured on camera at 5:10 a.m. wearing a hoodie, hat and jacket.

Pictured is a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery on Thursday (Woodbury Police Department)

Police don’t have additional details about the others involved.

"While this type of crime is very rare in the east metro, please be vigilant," said Woodbury police in a Facebook post.

The Woodbury Police Department provided tips for staying safe including:

Don’t start your car and leave your keys in the vehicle.

Take valuables out of your vehicle when parked.

Lock your house and garage doors at night.

Be aware of your surroundings when entering and exiting your vehicle.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation. Police request anyone who sees any suspicious behavior to immediately report it by calling 911.