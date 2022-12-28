Suspect arrested after breaking into Brooklyn Park home, stealing vehicle: police

Authorities say a suspect was arrested after burglarizing a home and leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said Wednesday officers responded to the Huntington Place Apartments on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North at 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on a report of a male who was breaking car windshields with a fire extinguisher.

The suspect fled westbound on 73rd Avenue North and broke into an occupied home near the 7300 block of Brunswick Avenue North. He stole keys to the homeowner's vehicle and drove off as police arrived.

Officers "initiated a short vehicle pursuit," which they terminated "shortly after," police said. Officers saw the suspect get out of the vehicle and flee on foot. The suspect then ran up to another home and pounded on the door. Officers then arrested the suspect.

The vehicle the suspect stole was returned to the homeowner, police said.