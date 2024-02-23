Woodbury graduation party shooting: Final defendant pleads guilty

article

The final accomplice in the Woodbury graduation party shooting that killed a 14-year-old-boy in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday.

Enrique Davila, 26, pled guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder without intent and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Davila will serve 20 years in prison as part of the guilty plea.

According to authorities, Davila, Jaden Townsend and Xavier Hudson were messing with 14-year-old Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl and his brother at the graduation party on Edgewood Road in Woodbury on June 5, 2021. The siblings left and called their stepdad, Keith Dawson, who would eventually drive through the neighborhood and open fire at the group that allegedly hassled the brothers.

Hudson and Davila fired gunshots back, and Hobbs-Ekdahl was struck and ultimately died from his injuries, according to court records.

Dawson pled guilty to drive-by shooting in January 2023 and is serving a seven-year prison sentence. Hudson was found guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in Septemember 2023 and was sentenced to 37 years in prison. Jaden Townsend pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree assault in June 2022, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Davila will be sentenced on May 3, 2024.