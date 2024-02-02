Woodbury graduation party shooting accomplice sentenced in teen's death

article

A Washington County judge sentenced Xavier Hudson on Friday for his role in a fatal shooting at a Woodbury graduation party that killed a 14-year-old boy in 2021.

Hudson, 20, was found guilty in September 2023 on 10 charges, including aiding and abetting second-degree murder, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

A judge sentenced Hudson on Friday to 375 months (31.25 years) in prison for aiding and abetting second-degree murder, 36 months (3 years) for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and 36 months (3 years) on another count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, which is to be served consecutively with credit for 692 days served.

According to authorities, the trio of Hudson, Jaden Townsend and Enrique Davila were messing with 14-year-old Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl and his brother at the party on Edgewood Road on June 5, 2021.

The siblings left and called their stepfather, Keith Dawson, who would eventually drive through the neighborhood, firing at the group who allegedly hassled his boys. Hudson and Davila returned gunfire, and Hobbs-Ekdahl was struck and ultimately died from his injuries, according to court records.

Townsend was convicted on a lesser assault charge and sentenced to 36 months in prison. Dawson ultimately pleaded guilty to drive-by shooting and was sentenced to seven years in prison.