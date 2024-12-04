Woman narrowly escapes train-car collision in Red Wing, Minn.
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman narrowly missed being hit by a train on Tuesday after her vehicle ended up on tracks in Red Wing, Minn.
What we know
Shortly before the collision, at 10:35 a.m., police were flagged down by a passerby to the car on the tracks along Levee Road near the Red Wing Depot.
Seconds later, a train came passing through, hitting the car, a 2013 Ford Fiesta.
Thankfully, the driver was able to get out and no injures were reported.
What happened?
Police say the woman had mistakenly driven onto the tracks after missing a turn onto Levee Road from Broad Street.
The area was closed down for about two hours to clear the crash.