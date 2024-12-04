Woman narrowly escapes train-car collision in Red Wing, Minn.

The Brief A train collided with an abandoned vehicle on the tracks in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday morning; no injuries were reported. The driver of a 2013 Ford Fiesta mistakenly drove onto the tracks but exited safely before the crash.



A woman narrowly missed being hit by a train on Tuesday after her vehicle ended up on tracks in Red Wing, Minn.

What we know

Shortly before the collision, at 10:35 a.m., police were flagged down by a passerby to the car on the tracks along Levee Road near the Red Wing Depot.

Seconds later, a train came passing through, hitting the car, a 2013 Ford Fiesta.

Thankfully, the driver was able to get out and no injures were reported.

What happened?

Police say the woman had mistakenly driven onto the tracks after missing a turn onto Levee Road from Broad Street.

The area was closed down for about two hours to clear the crash.