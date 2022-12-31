Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul

A woman from Rochester was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol’s report said the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Interstate 35E at Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul.

The driver was heading southbound on I-35E when she made a sudden lane change and lost control of the car, hitting the median wall. She was transported to Regions Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, according to the report.

State patrol identified the driver as 31-year-old Qushawna Pugh of Rochester.

The report states the road was dry, and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Pugh was wearing a seatbelt and the car’s airbags deployed.