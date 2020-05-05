Wisconsin woman sews her 10,000th facemask

A woman in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin has sewn her 10,000th facemask.

Laura Fairchild, an avid quilter, has been doing all of this out of her home with extra fabric she has and giving the mask away for free. She says she has sent facemaks as far away as Alaska – and has even made masks for Allina Hospitals.

To honor her son, an Iraq War veteran who died in 2007, she made her 10,000th mask using an Army pattern.

“There’s been long hours invested and I think he was a lot of my conversation. You know keeping me going from heaven. He was down here sitting next to me. He was a lot of my inspiration and I think he would be pretty proud of me,” Fairchild said.

Fairchild plans to slow down a bit after reaching the 10,000 milestone.