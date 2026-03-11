BCA released records on 595 people in error

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County
9
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Murray County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Traverse County, Big Stone County
High Wind Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Clay County, Wilkin County
High Wind Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Red Lake County, West Marshall County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, South Clearwater County, Roseau County, West Polk County, Wadena County, Norman County, Hubbard County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, West Becker County, Pennington County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Cass County, Washburn County, Burnett County
High Wind Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Sherburne County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Steele County, Anoka County, Benton County, Wright County, Rice County, Morrison County, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Houston County, Dodge County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Mower County, Winona County, Fillmore County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Chisago County, Polk County, Barron County
High Wind Watch
from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Yellow Medicine County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Nicollet County, Renville County, Waseca County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Freeborn County, Faribault County, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stevens County, Martin County, Redwood County, Todd County, Swift County, Sibley County, Meeker County, Stearns County, McLeod County

BCA released records on 595 people in error

By
Published  March 11, 2026 4:38pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
BCA clears backlog of sexual assault kits

BCA clears backlog of sexual assault kits

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has cleared the testing backlog of thousands of sexual assault kits that piled up over the years.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) put out a notice stating it released records on hundreds of people in error.
    • The BCA says the Minnesota Criminal History System (CHS) put non-public records on a public website in error.
    • The issue took about a month to fix, and it was ultimately fixed on Feb. 25.

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) accidentally released over 500 people's records due to a computer error. 

BCA criminal history records released

What we know:

According to the BCA, some non-public criminal history records were made accessible on the state's public criminal history website.

These records are kept on the Minnesota Criminal History System (CHS), and a computer copies public records from CHS to its public criminal history website.

Dig deeper:

The error happened when CHS did not recognize recent activity on records, which had items that were not public, and released them to the public website erroneously.

According to the BCA, records for 595 people were accidentally made public for a "varying amount of time." Some vendors got these non-public records from data requests.

The issue was fixed on Feb. 25 after about a month of testing it, the BCA says.

The BCA says a report will be made on this issue, and to receive it email BCA.DataResponse@state.mn.us and provide your contact information.

What we don't know:

The BCA did not say whose records were released.

It is not clear what affect the accidental record release will have.

The Source: A press release from the Minnesota BCA. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinnesota