Wisconsin sets new records for COVID-19 cases, deaths and test positivity rate Tuesday

Wisconsin's COVID-19 spike continued Tuesday with record-breaking levels of new cases, deaths and test positivity rate.

New data from the state's Department of Health Services shows a single day case increase of 7,073 in the state, a new pandemic record. That total contributed to another record in the 7-day case increase average, which reached 5,825 Tuesday.

The 7-day test positivity average reached 36 percent Tuesday, contributing to case spike.

It was also the deadliest day of the pandemic with 66 new deaths reported, bringing the 7-day death increase average to 42.

In total, 88 percent of COVID-19 hospital beds are full as of Tuesday. 396 of them are ICU patients.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic; laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended until November 21. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25. In October, a judge did however allow Evers' mask mandate to remain in effect.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.