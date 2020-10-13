Wisconsin reports record highs with 3,279 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths Tuesday

article

Record highs in new COVID-19 cases and new deaths were both reported in the state of Wisconsin Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 3,279 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, a new pandemic record. The total number of cases is now 155,471. The state has seen a 162 percent increase in cases over the last four weeks, the fourth highest increase nationally.

The 34 new deaths reported Tuesday was also a new pandemic record for the state. The new deaths brings the death toll to more than 1,500 (1,508). 1 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state have died from the virus.

The 7-day percent positive rate is now 19.6 percent.

123,196 Wisconsinites have recovered from COVID-19 to date and 8,601 required hospitalization.

Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued a new order last Tuesday limiting the size of public indoor gatherings as COVID-19 spreads unchecked across the state, in a move certain to alienate Republicans as well as tavern and restaurant owners.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.