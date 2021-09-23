Wisconsin quadruple homicide: Father charged with driving son after leaving bodies in cornfield

article

The father of the man suspected of killing four people in St. Paul and leaving their bodies in a vehicle in cornfield in western Wisconsin has been charged for his alleged role in the crime.

Darren Osborne, 56, of St. Paul, also known as Darren McWright, was charged Wednesday with aiding an offender in connection with the Wisconsin quadruple homicide. Earlier this week, his son, 37-year-old Antoine Suggs, was charged with four counts of second degree murder in connection to the murders of Loyace Foreman III, Matthew Isiah Pettus, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley and Jasmine Christine Sturm—all from Minnesota.

On Sept. 12, a farmer found a Mercedes-Benz with Minnesota license plates abandoned vehicle in a cornfield near the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County, Wisconsin. Four people inside had been shot and killed.

Suggs’ driver’s license was found inside the vehicle, according to the charges. Video surveillance showed the Mercedes-Benz and a black Nissan Rogue at a gas station in Wheeler, Wisconsin around 12:08 p.m. on the day the bodies were discovered. Osborne was driving the Nissan Rogue.

Both vehicles left the gas station and headed in the direction of the cornfield where the Mercedes-Benz was found. The charges say investigators found blood evidence in the gas station parking lot where the Mercedes had stopped.

According to the charges, investigators believe Suggs killed the four victims somewhere along West Seventh Street in St. Paul between 3:30 a.m. and 3:48 a.m. on Sept. 12. At 4:30 a.m., he placed a call to Osborne, but he did not answer.

Osborne was arrested last week. He told investigators Suggs and his mother showed up where he was staying around 5 a.m. They got into Suggs’ mom’s Nissan Rogue and drove around for a while, eventually ending up at her house.

When asked where they went next, Osborne said Suggs said, "Dad, I need you to drive my mom’s car and follow me and don’t ask no questions," according to the charges.

Osborne eventually told investigators, "It’s devastating when it’s your own kid," and said he knew Suggs did it. The charges say Suggs told his dad the shooting happened in the vehicle on West Seventh Street.

Osborne admitted to giving his son a ride to Minnesota from Wisconsin after they left the Mercedes-Benz in a cornfield. He said Suggs’ did no tell him the bodies were in the Mercedes-Benz until they returned to Minnesota. He denied going into the cornfield.

Osborne is currently in custody in the Ramsey County Jail on unrelated charges. He made his first court appearance on the charge in the Wisconsin quadruple homicide case on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

He and Suggs have both been charged in Dunn County with four counts of hiding a corpse.