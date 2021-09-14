Dunn County homicides: 4 from Minnesota shot dead in SUV

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has confirmed the four people who were found dead in an SUV in western Wisconsin Sunday afternoon were shot.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley of Stillwater, 26-year-old Matthew Pettus of St. Paul, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III of St. Paul and 30-year-old Jasmine Strum of St. Paul. The medical examiner’s preliminary investigation found all four died of gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information at a 4 p.m. press conference, which will be streamed live at fox9.com/live.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 2:18 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting a death in Town of Sheridan. The victims were reportedly found in an abandoned black SUV that was driven into a cornfield off a rural road.

The sheriff’s office said there may have been a second dark colored SUV traveling with the black SUV that may be related.

The deaths remain under investigation. Authorities do not believe there is a danger to the public.

The Town of Sheridan is located about 30 minutes north of Menomonie.